Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Sells $576,720.00 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,255,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,345,097.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $630,840.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $725,280.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

NYSE BROS opened at $47.77 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

