Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Sells $304,800.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GL stock opened at $98.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Globe Life by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Globe Life by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GL. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.