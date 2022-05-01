Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells $100,050.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,668.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Globe Life stock opened at $98.08 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

