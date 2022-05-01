Insider Selling: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CTO Sells $226,996.49 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $226,996.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,491.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $557.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.93. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,404 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 1,448.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 899,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 841,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 2,641.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 502,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $2,796,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 331,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

