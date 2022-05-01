Insider Selling: Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Insider Sells $463,142.10 in Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BTU opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $33.29.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $79,538,000 after acquiring an additional 393,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy (Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.