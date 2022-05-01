Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Insperity has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,135,000 after buying an additional 62,377 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,445,000 after buying an additional 542,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,443,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,342,000 after purchasing an additional 734,422 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

