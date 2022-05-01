Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.64 and last traded at $23.64. 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 158,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 62,501 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 57,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 34,166 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 72,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

