International Paper (NYSE:IP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

International Paper stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in International Paper by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in International Paper by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

