Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 293,754 shares.The stock last traded at $27.73 and had previously closed at $27.73.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Intersect ENT ( NASDAQ:XENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 709.52% and a negative net margin of 149.54%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,175,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,712,000 after buying an additional 916,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,571,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,084.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,414,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

