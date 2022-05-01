Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $84.62

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.62 and last traded at $84.62, with a volume of 1263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average of $92.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

