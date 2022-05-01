Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.36

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 258263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Full18 Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 848,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 597,281 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 113,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,035 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Invesco by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

