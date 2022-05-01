Invitae (NVTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Invitae has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Invitae to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVTA opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 1,198.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

