Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Down 4.7%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.32 and last traded at $37.68. 7,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,146,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IONS. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -96.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.