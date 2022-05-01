iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.66

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.66 and last traded at $50.66, with a volume of 1542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,687 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,343,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,119.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 212,983 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 361.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 145,178 shares during the period.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

