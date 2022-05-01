iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,631 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 199.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 448,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 212,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,904 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of ECH opened at $25.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.