iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 301,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,448,004 shares.The stock last traded at $21.55 and had previously closed at $21.53.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 189,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.