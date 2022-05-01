iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $243.74

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $243.74 and last traded at $244.05, with a volume of 245327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWF. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,398,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,313,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

