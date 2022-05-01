iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $148.40

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $148.40 and last traded at $148.58, with a volume of 127937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

