iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,121,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $413.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $406.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

