iStar (STAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect iStar to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. iStar has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

STAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iStar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the third quarter worth $208,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in iStar by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in iStar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

