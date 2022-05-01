Jackie B. Clem Sells 1,865 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $3,007,227,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 881,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after purchasing an additional 822,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after purchasing an additional 745,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

