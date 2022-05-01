Jackie B. Clem Sells 1,865 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of ARE stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.13.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $3,007,227,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 881,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after purchasing an additional 822,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after purchasing an additional 745,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.