James Ciroli Purchases 5,000 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stock

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:FBC opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.16. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.