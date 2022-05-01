Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.83

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$32.83 and last traded at C$32.40, with a volume of 70091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWEL. CIBC reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 25.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

