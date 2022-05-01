Jay Farner Purchases 22,200 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,263,214.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jay Farner acquired 22,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $199,876.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner acquired 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $199,056.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner acquired 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner acquired 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner bought 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner bought 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 35.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

