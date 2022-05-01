JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of JBGS opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JBG SMITH Properties (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.