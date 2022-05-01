John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.75

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 42348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

