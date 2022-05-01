John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.75

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 42348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
