John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,281,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 224,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $52.19 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $59.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63.

