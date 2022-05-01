Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $218.73 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

