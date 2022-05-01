JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $120.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.70.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $106.15 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

