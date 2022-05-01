JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Price Target to SEK 385

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 425 to SEK 385 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOLIF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.50.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

