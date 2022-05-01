K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells C$217,000.00 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.68, for a total value of C$217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,866,200.

Mark Price Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

On Monday, April 25th, Mark Price Eaton sold 25,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00.

KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.