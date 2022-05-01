K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells C$225,000.00 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,250,000.

Mark Price Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Mark Price Eaton sold 25,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.68, for a total value of C$217,000.00.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.99.

KNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

