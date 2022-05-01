KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.78.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 552,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,965,000 after buying an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 75,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

