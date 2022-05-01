KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.78.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter.
About KB Financial Group (Get Rating)
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
