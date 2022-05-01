KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.09.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KBC Group from €87.00 ($93.55) to €71.00 ($76.34) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KBC Group from €83.00 ($89.25) to €79.00 ($84.95) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $33.73 on Friday. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.46.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

