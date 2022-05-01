Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.65

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 55024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

