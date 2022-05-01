Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €89.00 ($95.70) price target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.10% from the stock’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($103.23) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($116.13) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.31 ($97.11).

Kion Group stock opened at €53.26 ($57.27) on Friday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($87.98). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €64.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €82.40.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

