Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €92.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €92.00 ($98.92) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.74% from the stock’s previous close.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($95.70) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($97.85) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.31 ($97.11).

KGX opened at €53.26 ($57.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €82.40. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($87.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

