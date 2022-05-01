Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($80.65) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.82% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($103.23) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($116.13) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.06) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.31 ($97.11).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX opened at €53.26 ($57.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €82.40. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($87.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.