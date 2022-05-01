Knowles (NYSE:KN) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of KN opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. Knowles has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.18 million. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $1,062,301.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,762. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,678,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after buying an additional 2,112,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 48,203.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after buying an additional 1,976,329 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2,171.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,688,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after buying an additional 1,614,305 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,403,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

