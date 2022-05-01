Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 47,779 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,689 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 47,779 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.65.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $277.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.18. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

