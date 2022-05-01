Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) to announce $194.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $194.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $892.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $910.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $992.96 million, with estimates ranging from $971.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -758.50 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,778 shares of company stock worth $2,253,682. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,446,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,717,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,167,000 after purchasing an additional 587,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

