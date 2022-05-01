Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lamb Weston worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $158,009,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,088,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,564,000 after buying an additional 32,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $66.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

