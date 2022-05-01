Landsea Homes (LSEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, analysts expect Landsea Homes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.24. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $293,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Forsum bought 27,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 155,263 shares of company stock worth $1,243,693 in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 553.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

