Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Lear worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 66.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $127.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.95.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.