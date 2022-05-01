Leslie K. Nagy Sells 2,668 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $164.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.29. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.79 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

