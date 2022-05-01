Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading 7.1% Higher

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $23.68. 65,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,615,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.01.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 6.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 61.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

