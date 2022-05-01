Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 204.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.25% of Lithium Americas worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

NYSE LAC opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 1.25. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

