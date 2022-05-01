Littelfuse (LFUS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q1 guidance at $3.14-$3.30 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LFUS opened at $229.25 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $223.31 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.50.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

