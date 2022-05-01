LSB Industries (LXU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect LSB Industries to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.10 million.

LSB Industries stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 7,212.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LXU. StockNews.com began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

