LSB Industries (LXU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect LSB Industries to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.10 million.
LSB Industries stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.
A number of research firms recently commented on LXU. StockNews.com began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
About LSB Industries (Get Rating)
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSB Industries (LXU)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.