Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to SEK 85

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 90 to SEK 85 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUNMF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.68. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $12.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 27.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

